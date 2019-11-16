Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar match steps to Dheeme Dheeme

Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam-starrer Bala has been doing excellent business at the box office. The film, which released on November 7, has already collected Rs 100 crore globally and is showing no signs of stopping.

Thanks to this success, the star cast of Bala is having the time of their lives! The film follows the lives and loves of Bala, a young man suffering from premature balding, and a dark-skinned small-town girl who struggles with how the society perceives her.

Bhumi Pednekar recently shared a video on Instagram of her dancing with Ayushmann Khurrana on one of the songs from her upcoming film, Pati Patni Aur Woh. She wrote, "Chandani Raat main.. Hero @ayushmannk ke saath main.. #DheemeDheeme Thank you AK for always just being the best. Love Love Love you"

Looks like fun, doesn't it? Besides Bhumi, Pati Patni Aur Woh features Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in leads roles. It's so cute that Ayushmann wanted to show that he supported his Bala co-star in her future projects!

Bosco Martis who choreographed the song says, "It was such a fun ride choreographing this song. Working with Kartik, Bhumi and Ananya, was not at all a teaching experience but more like a party session. Those were the happy dancing days with the trio."

Pati Patni Aur Woh is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Juno Chopra, Krishan Kumar, Produced under the banners T-series and BR Studios. The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 6, 2019.

