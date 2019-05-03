Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar's Bala to go on floors in May

bollywood

Bala is Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar's thrid film after Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Shubh Mangal Savdhaan. The film will go on floors in May

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/ayushmannk

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar are back with their third film after the superhits Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.



Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar are a lucky onscreen pair. Their first two films Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan were hailed by critics and also became hits at the box office. Their chemistry and acting in these content-rich films were lauded by the audience and they became an on-screen pair to watch out for.

The pair is now back in Stree director Amar Kaushik's next film titled Bala and obviously, the two actors, who are also great friends off screen, can't wait to start their next journey together.



Ayushmann says, "Bhumi and I have great chemistry together because of our equation and I'm glad audience also loved us in our previous two films, which became big hits. Being a hit jodi definitely adds to the pressure of delivering good work and I'm extremely confident of that. The film's script will connect with the audience across the world given its universal theme. Bhumi is an exceptionally talented actress and it is always fun to work with her. We have previously given people something new and quirky to see and Bala will not be an exception because of its storyline. I'm hoping the audience will give us a lot much love in our third film together."



Bhumi says, "Ayushmann and I love slice of life films and I'm super excited to collaborate with him for the third time. We have been loved immensely in our previous two films and it gives me a lot of confidence that with Bala we will again give people another fun film to watch. I think audience expect our pairing to do off-centre, quirky films and it's great equity to carry forward with Bala, a film that again takes on societal stereotypes in a hilarious manner. Ayushmann is a powerhouse actor and he always gets the best out of me. So, I can't wait to start the film."



We hear Bala starts its shooting schedule in the first week of May.

