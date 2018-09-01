Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu to launch AndhaDhun trailer with Salman Khan!

bollywood

Andhadhun starring Tabu, Radhika Apte and Ayushmann Khurrana will hit the screens on October 5, 2018

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu are going to launch their upcoming film AndhaDhun's trailer on Saturday night with Salman Khan on 'Dus Ka Dum'. Salman Khan took to his twitter handle and posted a video writing, "It's a musical night with @AyushmannK and the beautiful @Tabutiful! I guess it really is a #DumdaarWeekend, isn't it? Catch all the action on #DusKaDum, tonight at 9:30 PM @SonyTVOfficial [sic]."

AndhaDhun features Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte and has intrigued one and all since its title announcement. Ayushmann Khurrana has especially learnt to play piano for AndhaDhun. The film is filmmaker Sriram Ragahavan's second outing after his acclaimed film Badlapur.

The Tabu, Radhika and Ayushmann starrer also marks the first collaboration of Sriram Raghavan and Ayushmann Khurrana. It brings back to the audience the second outing of Radhika Apte and Sriram Raghavan post Badlapur. Viacom 18 Motion Pictures presents A Matchbox Pictures production, AndhaDhun is directed by Sriram Raghavan and is slated to release on 5th October, 2018

