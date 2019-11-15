Ayushmann Khurrana: As an entertainer, I strive hard to stick to my beliefs

It won't be wrong to call him the man with the golden touch. With Bala recording his highest opening day collections and subsequently, racing past the R50-crore mark, Ayushmann Khurrana has delivered seven back-to-back hits. Box-office success aside, the actor is thrilled that his films have proven that entertainment and social commentary can co-exist. "As an entertainer, I have had to strive hard to stick to my beliefs of what makes for good content. This result is a huge validation that my choices are a perfect match to what audiences want to see," enthuses Khurrana.

Some may argue that he has fallen into the rhythm of backing small-town stories with a social message at their core. However, the actor has tackled myriad subjects with his outings — if Bala highlights the importance of self-love, Dream Girl seamlessly wove in the message of gender fluidity in a masala film. As he cherry-picked his films in the months gone by, Khurrana says it also helped him understand the kind of cinema he wants to be associated with. "You learn a lot from your successes. This phase has told me that I should push the envelope and back edgy stories. Somehow, my brand of cinema has become synonymous with something that's a little left of centre."

Ayushmann Khurrana with Yami Gautam in Bala

Up ahead is the much anticipated Gulabo Sitabo that sees him share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, and Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhaan. Ask him if he is burdened by the weight of expectations, and he says, "It gives me the freedom to express myself without the pressure of playing safe to deliver success."

