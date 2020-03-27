Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar rally behind daily-wage workers

Even as Producers' Guild and Federation of Western India Cine Employees are devising ways to lend a helping hand to the daily wage workers, the Art of Living Foundation has kicked off a new initiative for the community. As part of the drive, several celebrities, including Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Nitesh Tiwari and Boney Kapoor, have vowed to contribute for the cause.

Explaining the course of action, Darshak Hathi, president, IAHV International, reveals that 10,000 kits containing essential food supplies will be distributed among the daily-wage workers over the next three days in Mumbai. "The municipal commissioner's office is providing support by granting permission to run vehicles, [seek] volunteers and is helping us in identifying beneficiaries. [We hope to disperse] one lakh kits in Mumbai by the next weekend," he states.



Nitesh Tiwari

Filmmaker Tiwari has lent his support to both, Producers' Guild and the initiative by the Art of Living Foundation. "We are more privileged than a lot of people who work for a daily wage. [Standing by them] is the need of the hour. With such trusted platforms, you can be assured that the money will reach the right people."

Kapoor adds, "I will do my bit for the cause, and pray that things get back to normal soon."

