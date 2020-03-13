Search

Ayushmann Khurrana: Big B knows his dialogues, and yours too

Updated: Mar 13, 2020, 07:12 IST | Mohar Basu | Mumbai

As Gulabo Sitabo eyes April release, Ayushmann Khurrana on his first outing with Amitabh Bachchan.

Khurrana plays a tenant to Bachchan's landlord in Gulabo Sitabo
After starting the year on a positive note with Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Ayushmann Khurrana is now looking forward to the release of Gulabo Sitabo. The film holds a special place in his filmography — it not only marks his reunion with Shoojit Sircar after Vicky Donor (2012) but is also his first collaboration with Amitabh Bachchan.

While tales of Bachchan's dedication to his craft are legendary, Khurrana agrees that the veteran's enthusiasm rubs off on his co-actors. "He is so well-prepared and knows the script inside out. He knows his dialogues, and yours too. When you share screen space with someone like him, you work twice harder," reflects the actor.

Glad as he is to have tackled social issues with his last few outings, the actor believes Gulabo Sitabo offers a refreshing change of pace. "I am known for content-driven films. But for every three [social dramas], I want to do a movie that will [revitalise] me. This is that film for me."

