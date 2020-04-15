Ayushmann Khurrana channels his inner 'Professor'; sets major Money Heist goals

If you've watched the Netflix show, Money Heist, you know what the hype is all about. The originally Spanish language show is a favourite all around, be it among teenagers, kids or grown-ups. Even Bollywood celebrities are going gaga over it, especially over the character who calls himself the Professor.

Ayushmann Khurrana, who also seems to be a Money Heist fanboy, recently shared a video of him channelling his inner Professor and playing the song 'Bella Ciao' from the show, and people are super impressed!

Sharing the video, he wrote, "I want to be the professor. That's why I'm wearing similar glasses and playing Bella Ciao. I want to put this out in the universe. Hello reverent filmmakers, are you listening? Please! I'm dying to do something like this. I'm itching to go on sets and work, like each and every human on this planet. We all want to go out and work. But patience is a virtue they say. Till then Bella Ciao. #MoneyHeist"

View this post on Instagram

Let's admit it, Ayushmann and the Professor sure share an uncanny resemblance, don't you think so? And the Dream Girl actor sure is talented when it comes to music!

Shilpa Shetty commented on Ayushmann's video writing, "Binged on #mondyheist now bingeing on this... Beautiful @ayushmannk (sic)", and Badshah wrote, "Someone needs to do it and make me a part of it too" to which Jonita Gandhi said, "Me too!!!! I'll be Nairobi" with a heart emoji.

Be that as it may, the Netflix show sure has got the audience in its grip!

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in the film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. His next few projects include Gulabo Sitabo, Anek, and Stree Rog Vibhag.

