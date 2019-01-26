Ayushmann Khurrana: Debut film is always the most special

bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana says his debut movie Vicky Donor will always be the most special film for him

Ayushmann Khurrana

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana says his debut movie Vicky Donor will always be the most special film for him.

Replying to a tweet about Vicky Donor, Ayushmann wrote on Thursday: "Debut film is always the most special. And the entire team will be special. Every moment. On screen as well as off screen."

Sigh. Debut film is always the most special. And the entire team will be special. Every moment. On screen as well as off screen. Shukriya Singh Saab! https://t.co/ply2xMQTPO — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) January 24, 2019

Released in 2012, Vicky Donor, a film by Shoojit Sircar, is based on sperm donation and infertility. It also featured Yami Gautam and Annu Kapoor in pivotal roles. Vicky Donor won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment at the 60th National Film Awards. It also was remade in Telugu as "Naruda Donoruda" starring Sumanth and Pallavi Subhash

On the work front, Ayushmann is currently busy shooting for Dream Gir" an upcoming comedy-drama film. The film, which is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, also stars Nushrat Bharucha.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever