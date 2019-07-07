Ayushmann Khurrana: Ecstatic with the love that audiences showered

bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15 that managed to collect a total of Rs. 34.21crore as its week 1 collection, has garnered public's attention towards a sensitive yet vital social issue which people are now talking about

Ayushmann Khurrana

New Delhi: As Ayushmann Khurrana's latest outing 'Article 15' slowly and steadily picked up pace at the domestic box office, the actor is over the moon seeing the positive response of the audience.

"I'm ecstatic with the love that audiences and critics have showered on our film," he said.

"We have tried to spark a conversation about a very sensitive and important subject and it's hugely heartening to see people loving the film. The response of audiences has made Article 15 become a part of a national conversation on equality and fundamental rights and it feels great that I have done my bit as an actor and backed this important film," the actor added.

"Anubhav Sinha is one of the most powerful film-makers of our generation and he has given India a story that needed to be told," he went on to say.

The 'Vicky Donor' actor for whom 'Article 15' became the second-biggest opener of his career after 'Badhaai Ho', believes that he has a long way to go in serving his country through the entertainment industry.

"Article 15 will always be a film that taught me more about India, that told me that I have to do more for our country as an actor and I intend to stay on course and do just that," he said.

The film is loosely inspired by the heinous Badaun rape incident where two teenage girls were gang-raped and gruesomely murdered by hanging them while they were still alive.

It highlights the caste discrimination in the country through a mix of various incidents. The film's title derives from Article 15 of the Indian constitution, which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex, and place of birth.

Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M Naser, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Subrajyoti Bharat, and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub are also part of the stellar cast of the film.

The film, produced by Benaras Media Works, released on June 28.

