Ayushmann Khurrana fights for water conservation on World Environment Day

Ayushmann Khurrana is widely regarded as the socially conscious star who stands up to raise his voice on issues that affect him deeply. The much-loved star is now urging the people of India to be judicious in terms of water consumption and batting for preserving the resource at a time when water scarcity is plaguing people across the globe.

Ayushmann has come forward to support actress Bhumi Pednekar’s initiative Climate Warrior that is trying to raise awareness on several important issues plaguing our climate through a campaign called ‘One Wish For The Earth’. Bhumi’s campaign will see Bollywood’s biggest thought leaders come forward to discuss climate justice. The platform will see the stars urge citizens to take climate change seriously and, along with them, also do their bit to protect the planet.

"These are exceptional times that we have seen in the last few months. It's time to wake up, it's time to take notice, It's time to participate," he says, adding, "This environment day my one wish for the earth is or rather request for all of us to use water wisely. It is a scarce resource and right now we are even more dependent on it to wash our hands at regular intervals to battle this pandemic."

Ayushmann asks citizens to be conscious that they need to preserve water because it impacts many. He urges for unity in protecting people’s right for water. The star says, "In the endeavour to keep ourselves safe, we should not forget about the bigger goal. We need to use water wisely and conservatively so that our future generations have it enough and more. It's my humble request to all of you to become climate warriors and work towards a clean and a green future."

