Ayushmann Khurrana: Had my share of tears and self-doubt

Even though the nepotism debate has gained credence in Bollywood, Ayushmann Khurrana's success story proves that talent doesn't go unrewarded. "I'm grateful to the industry for welcoming me with open arms," says the actor, who completes eight years in the industry today.

From playing a sperm donor in his debut vehicle Vicky Donor (2012) to tackling caste divide in Article 15 (2019) and bringing a same-sex love story to the big screen with Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Khurrana has shown that films can go beyond their three-hour runtime to effect social change. "The journey wasn't easy, I had my share of tears and moments of self-doubt. [The credit goes to] the visionary filmmakers who made me a part of their stories," he reflects. '

On the cards is a reunion with director Anubhav Sinha for an action thriller even as he looks forward to the release of Gulabo Sitabo. Khurrana acknowledges that the spate of successful films has brought as much responsibility as joy. "Audiences expect my films to be different and clutter-breaking, and I enjoy shouldering this expectation. This only shows that people want to watch my films in theatres. In today's times, that's the best compliment for an actor."

