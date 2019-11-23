Ayushmann Khurrana: Happy to contribute to growth of industry

National Award-winning actor Ayushmann Khurrana has struck gold at the box office once again as his latest release "Bala" hit the century mark, and he feels happy on "contributing towards the growth of industry".

Released on November 8, "Bala" has become Ayushmann's third Rs 100 crore blockbuster of his career and his second Rs 100 crore hit this year itself after " Dream Girl".

Elated with the film's success, Ayushmann said: "While I have always believed in the concept of art for art sake, I do realise that for an industry to thrive and grow, it is necessary that the films do really well.

"So, more than my personal milestones of 100 crore hits, I'm happy that I could contribute towards the growth of my industry as well as present some really good films to audiences in the process."

Directed by Amar Kaushik, "Bala", which also features Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar, revolves around the issue of premature baldness.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates