Ayushmann Khurrana: I sound great due to Rochak Kohli

Ayushmann Khurrana on his new romantic single with composer and school friend

After three successful outings, including O Heeriye, Yahin Hoon Main and Mitti Di Khushboo, Ayushmann Khurrana and composer-friend Rochak Kohli have collaborated on their fourth single. Khurrana says, "Chan Kitthan is Rochak's original composition. It's a folk song. He has given a new melody to it. I recorded the song three times, as he is a passionate musician, who knows how to get the best out of you. I think I'm sounding great in the song only because of him."

The romantic number, produced by T-Series and penned by Kumaar, was filmed across picturesque locations like the Khardungla Pass, Tsomgo Lake and a school called Tashi Namgyal Academy in Sikkim. Ayushmann Khurrana enjoys working with Kohli, who has been his music partner since school days.



"Ours is an organic collaboration. We were part of the school choir and used to jam together. Most of the songs that we composed, be it Pani Da Rang [Vicky Donor, 2012], Sadi Gali Aaja [Nautanki Saala, 2013] or Yahin Hoon Main, are from our college days. I love working with Rochak," says Khurrana.

