Ayushmann Khurrana is back in town!

Ayushmann Khurrana has returned to Mumbai after spending six months in hometown Chandigarh. After Abhishek Kapoor's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Anubhuti Kashyap's Doctor G, he is inking his third project for 2021. An announcement will be made soon.

Ayushmann shared in a media interaction, "When I choose my films, I only look at the story that it is trying to tell. I try and understand if the concept will be clutter-breaking, if it is fresh and not done to death and if it will deliver superlative entertainment. When I choose brands I end up endorsing, I'm most keen to know what is the story they are looking to tell the people of India through me and how innovatively are they going to convey this piece of communication so that it somehow stands apart," the actor further added.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana: Racing against time to attain needed physique

Ayushmann Khurrana also mentioned, "I feel responsible that when I'm personally reaching out to people across the country, across age groups, it needs to deliver a kind of entertaining communication that's unique to me. If you observe, most of my brands have a distinct storytelling concept, which is reflective of who I am and what I stand for."

On the professional front, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen sharing the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo. Now, the actor is all set to woo the audience with his stint in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, along with Vaani Kapoor.

In a media interaction, Vaani Kapoor shared, "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, in one word for me, has been a joy! I can't thank Abhishek Kapoor enough to actually believe in me as Maanvi. As an actor, we go through many roles and preparations but this one has been a lot of hard work and all of my heart."

Also Read: Raising the guffaws! Ayushmann Khurrana pokes fun at himself

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news