Ayushmann Khurrana, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan recall 90s favourite films

Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, Abhishek Bachchan and several other B-Town folk consider the '90s special. It is a decade tinged with memories as it was marked with some great entertainers and chartbusters. The 90s was the golden era of Bollywood and we can't deny that! Films like Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Hum Aapke Hai Kaun and Raja Hindustani made people witness the beautiful art of storytelling. Didn't they?

Remembering all those cult films, Twitter India took netizens down memory lane. It has come up with a challenge where people have to share their favourite films from the 90s. Our film stars are also taking a keen interest in it.

The stars are reliving those years by sharing their favourite movies using the newly-launched emoji by Twitter to commemorate the era. Kajol's favourites include Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) and Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha (1998).

She starred in both. Devgn reminisced about Zakhm (1998). Akshay Kumar listed Sangharsh (1999) and Andaz Apna Apna (1994). Junior B singled out father Amitabh Bachchan’s Agneepath (1990). Hrithik, too, chose father Rakesh Roshan’s Karan Arjun (1995). Johar picked Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994) and Lamhe (1991). His most favourite is Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995). He did not include it as he was part of the unit. KJo did not want to blow his own trumpet.

Here's what Kajol tweeted, sharing her excitement with her pals!

Ayushmann Khurrana also shared his excitement on social media. He wrote:

I'm a 90s kid. ð I think Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander is a cult. So is DDLJ. Can't miss Rangeela also. Sigh. Too many classics. ð I nominate @bhumipednekar @tahira_k and @Aparshakti #90sLove https://t.co/MI1w8YvQMC — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) May 14, 2020

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news