Ayushmann Khurrana: My outlook on the subject has evolved

Will he be able to continue his success streak at the box office this year? That’s probably what everyone is wondering as Ayushmann Khurrana gears up to open the year with the same-sex love story, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. But the actor insists that he has his eye on the bigger picture — the merit of the Hitesh Kewalya-directed venture aside, he says that his decision to front the film was driven by personal reasons.

"I was born and brought up in a small city, and growing up, I did not have adequate understanding on this subject. I have seen my perspective about the LGBTQ community evolve [over the years]. I slowly recognised the societal stigma and stereotypes associated with the community, and it pained me," shares the actor.

Khurrana knows only too well how cinema can bring about an attitude shift in society. By playing a homosexual character in the upcoming comedy that also features Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Jitendra Kumar, he hopes to bring the dialogue — that, until recently, was restricted to hushed tones — into the living rooms of his fans. While some may view the move as a gamble, the star describes it as his attempt to champion "individuality and inclusivity". "I had to back this important project to raise more awareness around this sensitive issue. I wanted to take the message to as many families and parents in India as possible."



He adds that the decriminalisation of homosexuality in 2018 is a sign of how our country has evolved with time. "Human beings should be treated as equals. Who they are, whom they love and what their choices are should never be questioned in a free country. Striking down of Article 377 was a historic step towards fostering inclusivity."

