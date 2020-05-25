Ayushmann Khurrana on Article 15 being remade in Tamil: It is overwhelming to know

Such has been the pan-India appeal of Ayushmann Khurrana's films that several of them — including AndhaDhun (2018), Badhaai Ho (2018) and Dream Girl (2019) — are being adapted in the South film industry. Now, it has been heard that Boney Kapoor has bought the remake rights of Article 15 and is considering revisiting the social drama with Tamil star Udhayanidhi Stalin.

"It is overwhelming to know that so many of my films are being remade," says Khurrana, adding that it shows how powerful stories transcend language and cultural barriers. "I have always believed that the true test of cinema is in how universal it is. It validates my belief that I should be backing scripts that are clutter-breaking. I'm happy to be able to contribute in delivering cinema that has the power to cross over, thus telling the entire country that the Hindi film industry produces relevant films."



A still from Article 15

While AndhaDhun is being remade in Tamil and Telugu, Badhaai Ho will have a Telugu adaptation featuring Naga Chaitanya. Khurrana's debut vehicle Vicky Donor (2012) was recently revisited in Tamil as Dharala Prabhu.

