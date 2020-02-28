Ayushmann Khurrana on Donald Trump's tweet: Put Indian same-sex love story on global map

Ayushmann Khurrana knew he was taking on his career's biggest challenge when he signed on Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. But with great risks come great rewards. One of the first mainstream same-sex love stories in Bollywood, the social comedy has earned Rs 42.22 crore at the box office so far — an indication that the audience has lapped it up.

Acknowledging that he holds this film closest to his heart, the actor shares, "We have impacted the mindset of people. We have brought this important conversation out [in the open], and encouraged families to discuss it."

For a country that decriminalised homosexuality as recently as in 2018, the Hitesh Kewalya-directed venture is a much-needed step in the right direction. Interestingly, it also caught the attention of US President Donald Trump, who applauded the movie for its progressive messaging. "It is incredible that Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has put India's recent progress on gender inclusivity on the world map. From Donald Trump's tweet of acknowledgement to James Costos [US Ambassador to Spain] showering praise on our gem of a film, [these instances] mean that the world has noticed the efforts India has taken to foster a spirit of inclusivity. With this, we have put an Indian film on same-sex relationships, on the global map."

He firmly believes that the movie's success indicates a cultural shift in society. "There is a lot of work to be done, but we have taken a positive step forward."

