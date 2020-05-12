Ayushmann Khurrana on International Nurses Day: We should all salute the nurses!

May 12th is of special significance the world over as it marks the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, the iconic British social reformer who is also called the founder of modern nursing. Celebrated since 1965 as International Nurses Day, this day lauds the humanitarian work done by nurses across the world. This year, however, the significance of the day is extremely crucial as nurses and the medical fraternity have become the beacon of hope against the deadly coronavirus pandemic across the world.

Ayushmann lauds the exemplary contribution of the nurses in fighting coronavirus and says, "We have been marking today as International Nurses Day every year for their contribution to humanity and society. This year we should all salute them for being our frontline warriors, the real heroes who are fighting coronavirus every single day and saving lives despite being the most at risk."

The actor adds, "The theme of this year's Nurses Day is Nurses: A voice to lead - Nursing the World to Health and it couldn't be more apt than this. We will be forever in debt to the nurses, the medical fraternity across India and the world for putting themselves online and coming to work when they could also be staying safe with their families. I only want to say thank you to them and their families from the bottom of my heart."

