Ayushmann Khurrana remembers his debut film Vicky Donor

Bollywood's hit machine Ayushmann Khurrana on Sunday remembered his debut film Vicky Donor and said that he will forever be thankful to director Shoojit Sircar for choosing him for the role.

"I will be forever thankful to Shoojit da for choosing me for Vicky Donor. He gave wind beneath my wings, told an outsider like me that it was ok for me to dream, it was ok for me to chase my passion of being a Hindi film hero," said Khurrana.

For Ayushmann Khurrana, his debut film Vicky Donor announced him to the industry and audience as a clutter-breaking hero ready to talk risks and do content cinema on taboo topics.

"Vicky Donor is my role of a lifetime for me and there are so many lovely memories attached to the film," said the Article 15 actor.

"This taboo-breaking film-shaped me as an actor and told people about my intent to do differential and quirky cinema that will stand out for its content," he added.

On its eighth anniversary, tomorrow, the 35-year-old actor and director Shoojit Sircar have planned something special. They will be hosting a chat on their social media platforms to discuss the journey of making the film and share untold anecdotes.

"I have planned something really special. Shoojit da and I will go live on our social media and discuss the process of how Vicky Donor was conceptualized by Shoojit da," Khurrana said.

We will also discuss several unheard anecdotes from the film's shooting schedule. It will be like a trip down memory lane for us and I'm looking forward to it," he added.

Vicky Donor was a landmark film of the Indian cinema, as it dealt with the hush-hush subject of sperm donation, as well as for Ayushmann who has now created a genre for himself with his taboo-busting films.

