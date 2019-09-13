Ayushmann Khurrana sees his dream girl in wife Tahira Kashyap

With the countdown to his next release Dream Girl already on, actor Ayushmann Khurrana took out time to post a pose with his real-life dream girl -- wife Tahira Kashyap. The actor took to Instagram to post a photo of the couple in which he is smiling and posing for the camera. Tahira, on the other hand, is holding on to him and looking down.

"With my #Dreamgirl @tahirakashyap", Ayushmann captioned the pic.

Tahira reposted the snapshot and wrote: "But I thought I was with mine! We as a couple believe in balancing it out. When Harish meets Dream girl. #aboutlastnight #dreamgirl."

Tahira had revealed that hubby Ayushmaan has given her the funny nickname of Harish, in an earlier IANS report.

She had shared two photographs. In the first, she strikes a pose against the sun, with an outline of her hair visible. In the second, she shared a picture of 1990s' actor Harish Kumar.

She captioned the image: "That's me right in the morning without any hair product and Ayushmann calls me Harish! For the longest time I could not recollect and found it cute in a weird way. You know at times you call people you love by different weird names... I thought it was that until... swipe for what I found! Look-alike anti-gravity hair."

