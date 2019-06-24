Ayushmann Khurrana shares an intriguing poster of Article 15

bollywood

Delivering the hard-hitting messages through their trailers and posters, Article 15 has created an impact on the mind of the audience. Ayushmann Khurrana has called on the masses to sign the petition of #DontSayBhangi

Article 15 poster

Ayushmann Khurrana shared an intriguing new poster of Article 15 with a backdrop straight from the woods. The movie is cited as the biggest content movie of the year with its relevant storyline and a strong message that is inspired by true incidents.

The investigative drama, Article 15's poster was shared by the actor saying, "Andheron mai bahut chal liye, ab hai Roshni ki bari. #AbFarqLaayenge #Article15 releasing on June 28."

Delivering the hard-hitting messages through their trailers and posters, the movie has created an impact on the mind of the audience. Ayushmann Khurrana has called on the masses to sign the petition of #DontSayBhangi.

The catchphrase of the movie, which calls for action says 'Ab Farq Laayenge' and with Ayushmann in the movie, Article 15 with its relevant content is sure to be the biggest movie of this year. Article 15 is set to get a world premiere at the tenth edition of the London Indian Film Festival. The investigative drama will be shown on the opening night.

The film also stars Isha Talwar, M Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. Directed by Anubhav Sinha and Produced by Benaras Media Works and Zee Studios, the film is sure to put the audience in a social perspective.

Also read: Anubhav Sinha on Karni Sena's threat for Article 15 release: Filmmakers can't be constantly bullied

Top entertainment stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates