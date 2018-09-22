Ayushmann Khurrana shares his challenging experience of learning piano for AndhaDhun

bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana recently took to social media and shared his experience of learning Piano for his upcoming film AndhaDhun

Ayushmann Khurrana recently took to Twitter and shared his experience of learning Piano for his upcoming film AndhaDhun. Ayushmann said "I admit learning piano wasn't easy, but I'm glad @akshayvarma04 was with me, who surely made it a fun experience!

The video features Ayushmann's Piano teacher Akshay Varma who talks about his experience of teaching Ayushmann

Akshay Varma said "The Challenge was that he's a blind pianist so he can't really look at the keyboard or read the notes, To crack that and make it look real was the challenge but the good thing was we were working with Ayushmann who already has a good sense of music.

He added " We used to really look at his finger movements to see if the music was in sync with his hand movement"

He also shared that there was an instance where they rehearsed without an actual piano because he had got the sync and movements well and It was never a task because we both had a lot of fun working together.

AndhaDhun revolves around the story of a blind piano artist showcasing facades of his love story. However, life takes a sharp turn as he gets caught in the world of tragedies.

The film also features Tabu and Radhika Apte. Radhika Apte, who lately has been getting a lot of appreciation for her work.

Produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, 'Andhadhun' is directed by Sriram Raghavan. Starring Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Radhika Apte, the film is slated to release on 5th October 2018.

