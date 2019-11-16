Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bala crosses Rs 75 crore mark in India in a week of release

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bala is riding high on success! In just a week of its release, the film has surpassed the Rs 75 crore mark in India. The news comes a day after Ayushmann shared that the film has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide.

It opened with a decent Rs 10.5 crore on its opening day and registered a total approximating to Rs 76 crores till Friday, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter.

#Bala is steady... Biz should gather momentum on [second] Sat and Sun... Multiplexes should witness substantial growth, taking it closer to â¹ 100 cr mark... [Week 2] Fri 3.76 cr. Total: â¹ 76 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 16, 2019

Earlier, clearing the standards of the censor board, 'Bala' also became the 35-year-old actor's first to be released in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, November 14.

The film also starring Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in the lead role is based on premature balding. Ayushmann is seen playing the role of a guy who suffers from the condition and revolves around his love life struggles and how he gets demotivated because of his looks.

The film is helmed by 'Stree' director Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. It also stars Javed Jaffery and Saurabh Shukla in supporting roles.

