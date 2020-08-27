Ayushmann Khurrana to go offline for Abhishek Kapoor's film

Ayushmann Khurrana has begun prep for Abhishek Kapoor's film in which he plays a cross-functional athlete. The actor, who is with family in Chandigarh, has decided to stay away from social media for a while. He does not want to share pictures of his training programme. Instead, he wants to wow fans with his drastic physical transformation when he achieves it.

Speaking about the project, Abhishek shared, "Ayushmann and I are both known for a certain kind of cinema and this film is a special one for both of us. We want audiences to come back to the theatres and watch movies as a community and for that, we will spare no effort. We strive to bring our best game for this one."

Abhishek further added, "Ayushmann plays a Cross-Functional Athlete in the film and he will have to go through a physical transformation that he hasn't done before. It's quite a challenge and he's very committed to it."

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana feels refreshed to be on sets after months

For the unversed, The Khurranas have a new address in hometown Chandigarh. They have bought a sprawling abode in Panchkula where they can all live together. It includes Ayushmann and wife Tahira and their kids, Virajveer and Varushka, brother Aparshakti and wife Akriti, and parents, P Khurrana and Poonam.

The Khurrana family - Ayushmann, Aparshakti, Tahira and the kids are currently in Chandigarh. In fact, they have also taken up cycling after taking necessary precautions before stepping out of the house.

The actor has already kickstarted his shooting schedule. Sharing some details with the fans, Ayushmann Khurrana said in an interview with mid-day, "It was great to be back on the set after so many months. We all have been home, waiting to get back to what we love doing. I saw how people have prepared themselves for the shoot. Eventually, normalcy will be restored, and we will resume work with the necessary safety precautions in place."

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana on Friendship Day: My friends have been my pillars of strength

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news