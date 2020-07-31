Ayushmann Khurrana to humour film-goers

Ayushmann Khurrana's comedy-drama Bala is set to be screened at the Lavazza Drive-In Film Festival, which is scheduled to take place in Toronto. Amar Kaushik's directorial venture will be screened at the festival today.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the update about the film on social media. "Bala to be screened at Lavazza Drive In Film Festival in Toronto. A unique film festival meant to overcome the sense of isolation in the safe environment of a drive-in," he tweeted. Adarsh further shared that Bala is the only Indian film to be screened at the festival.

The film, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in lead roles, is based on premature balding. Khurrana is seen playing the role of a guy who suffers from the condition. It revolves around his love life. It also shows Pednekar as a dark-skinned girl struggling with societal norms. Dinesh Vijan's production also features Jaaved Jaaferi and Saurabh Shukla in supporting roles.

