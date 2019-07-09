Ayushmann Khurrana to replace Kartik Aryan in the sequel of Bhool Bhulaiyaa?

bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan

Need ways of killing the weekday blues? Some hot Bollywood gossip coupled with the chartbusters of the week to make you groove, maybe? Well, the Top 20 Countdown on MTV Beats is your go-to destination! The charming singing diva and host Akasa Singh will give you some juicy gossip from B-town that we bet you haven't heard about.

In the latest episode, Akasa revealed that Ayushmann Khurrana who has made his way to people's heart with his exceptional performances in movies is all set to replace charming Gwalior boy Kartik Aryan in the sequel of the acclaimed Bollywood movie, Bhool Bhulaiyaa. While everything is under wraps, our khabri Akasa spills the beans for all you Bollywood lovers.

And that's not all, Akasa will give you some more news from tinsel town that will surely keep you hooked! We all know that our B-town actors are known to get into the skin of their characters and go the extra mile to make their films entertaining for the audience. The Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan, had hired a trainer from Bhagalpur to get that perfect accent from his upcoming Super 30.

Another interesting news is that our favourite B-town couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have planned a US tour next year for a concert and guess who will be accompanying them? The new love birds who the world is going gaga over, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. This news will definitely lift up your mood and we sure can't wait any longer to see that!

