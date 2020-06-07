Ayushmann Khurrana turns Joker, wins the internet!

Ayushmann Khurrana took the internet by storm on Saturday as he uploaded a picture of him as the menacing super-villain Joker. The actor, who hasn't played an outright negative role in his career, seems to be relishing his turn as a dark character as imagined by artist Swapnil Pawar through a brilliant artwork. His post is going viral on the internet!

While uploading the picture Ayushmann quoted a famous dialogue of Joker that has won the hearts of audiences. The caption will really make you think twice about the actor's dedication towards his work. Take a look!

Ayushmann had always maintained that he wanted to dabble in a negative role. He has said earlier, "I will be happy to play a negative character. I would love to play a morally corrupt person. That will be out of my realm. But the message, at the end of the day, should be positive. I don't want to endorse wrongdoings on screen."

In an old interview with mid-day, Ayushmann had confessed that he would love to play a desi joker if the opportunity arrives. The actor said, "The audience hasn't seen the dark side to me. I would love to play a negative character, say a desi version of the Joker. I find the character fascinating. He represents the side that we all have but don't acknowledge; the part that doesn't want to conform to social niceties. To make an Indian version of Joker, you need the support of a scriptwriter and a director [who] share the same vision."

He is also known for his writing skills and when asked him about its progress, he said, "I wrote [a couplet] when I won the National Award. But more than anything else, I [like to write] about the varied aspects of love, the small joys of life, or even the situation the country is facing. I am not that self-obsessed to only write about myself. But I need the mind space to write more poetry and then publish a book. It is on my bucket list and will happen."

On the professional front, the actor will be next seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, along with Amitabh Bachchan. The film is all set to hit the web on June 12, 2020. Gulabo Sitabo is written by Juhi Chaturvedi and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.

