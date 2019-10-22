'Ayushmann Khurrana was keen to bet big on a start-up'

The back-to-back box-office successes are proof of Ayushmann Khurrana's sharp creative bent of mind. Now, tapping into his business acumen, the actor has turned investor for The Man Company, a line of men's grooming products. Launched in 2015, the start-up has quickly risen to become a key player in the relatively untapped market of men's grooming.

A source reveals that Khurrana, wanting to dabble in business for long, had been following the progress of several start-ups. "Ayushmann was keen to bet big on a start-up. He was impressed with the growth that The Man Company showed in the four years since its launch, and hence, picked up a stake in it. That the company's philosophy resonated with him also played a role his decision. By emphasising the need for men's grooming, the business subverted the traditional idea of masculinity. This struck a chord with Ayushmann since he too tries to challenge the staid definition of masculinity through his on-screen portrayals — be it his sperm donor act in Vicky Donor [2012] or by tackling the subject of erectile dysfunction in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan [2017]."



Khurrana says that the decision, though financial in nature, was driven by their shared ethos. "I immediately connected with the company's philosophy, and consider it a progressive brand. The company has strong business insights, and I will be invested in ensuring that it grows from strength to strength."

