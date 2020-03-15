Ayushmann Khurrana wishes his goofball Tahira Kashyap in the most romantic way as they complete 19 years!

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap have been married for over 12 years, but have been together for 19 years, and today they complete almost two decades together, and Ayushmann has a lovely wish for his goofball on Instagram.

Women often complain that men don't have a good memory. Well, they all will be bowled over by Khurrana's memory. The actor remembers every minute detail about what happened 19 years back. For all the couples out there, this man should be your inspiration.

Talking to his Instagram account, he made a collage of nine pictures of Tahira and called her his goofball. He wrote that the year was 2001 when they both were preparing for their exams and he confessed his feelings to her at 1: 48 am to her over the phone. The song that was playing on his stereo was Inside Out.

Take a look right here:

Not only that, he even wished her on their 11th wedding anniversary last year on November 1 with an equally lovely post. Have a look:

Well, on the work front, the actor has three films coming up- Gulabo Sitabo with Shoojit Sircar, a social-comedy with Anubhuti Singh Kashyap, and a crime thriller with Anubhav Sinha.

