Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala to finally release on November 7, Ujda Chaman to come out a week before

Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala and Sunny Singh's Ujda Chaman are based on the same theme of pre-mature balding and the hilarious embarrassment that follows in the central character's life. The matters turned ugly as the makers of the latter accused the former of plagiarism and a court case could have ensued. Another issue dropped in when they realised that the two films were releasing on the same day.

However, after much pandemonium, things have become normal. Ujda Chaman is now releasing on November 1 and Bala comes out six days later on November 7. This news was confirmed by Taran Adarsh, who announced the same on Twitter.

Take a look:

And here's the new poster of #Bala... 7 Nov 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/ioaoT2CnPe — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 27, 2019

Khurrana is currently on a dream run at the box-office and comfortably enjoys six consecutive successes. The trailer of Bala has received a staggering response and the audiences are curious to see what unfolds in a man's life after he loses all his hair, the sign of masculinity and handsomeness. Khurrana seems to have the penchant for picking up stories that are driven by a gripping narrative and not the infallibility of the protagonist. His biggest reason for his success is his fearlessness in choosing his subject, and taking the risk no other actor would veer into.

Ujda Chaman is no less, Sunny Singh is a fine comic actor and the promo of this comedy wasn't less impressive either. There are some sharp dialogues and impressive gags on display, and Singh nicely carries off those deadpan expressions of disgust that illicit laughter. May the better film win, but going by the promos, may both the films score high at the ticket windows!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates