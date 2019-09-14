Ayushmann Khurrana's closed-knit birthday party was a fun-filled event

It's a double bonanza for actor Ayushmann Khurrana as his film Dream Girl opened to a double-digit figure of Rs 10.05 crore at the box office, and it is the actor's 35th birthday too. To celebrate this auspicious occasion, wife Tahira Kashyap organised a special and intimate birthday bash at their residence in Juhu, Mumbai.

As Ayushmann Khurrana turns 35 on September 14, 2019, Tahira Kashyap shared a series of pictures with her better half. Present at the birthday party was his Shubh Mangal Saavdhan co-actress Bhumi Pednekar, Neeti Mohan, Dream Girl co-actors, Manjot, Nushrat Bharucha, Anand L Rai, who is helming Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Ekta Kapoor.

The first story shared by Tahira has her video-bombing Nushrat Bharucha and brother-in-law Aparshakti Khurana.

The second clip has a repost from Bhumi Pednekar's story where Ayushmann is holding his daughter Varushka in his arms, who is seemingly camera-shy. Tahira, too, is seen dancing with their little one.

Remaining pictures have Ayushmann, filmmaker Dinesh Vijan, Aanand L Rai and others, sitting together and singing 'O Mere Dil Ke Chain' from the film, Mere Jeevan Saathi 1972. The party went on till the wee hours.

Tahira Kashyap also shared three beautiful pictures from the birthday bash and shared on her Instagram account. She also wrote about how her husband has evolved as an actor. "Happy bday to this lovely human @ayushmannk it’s so amazing to see you transform and evolve! Life is beautiful with you Thank you lovely people for making this day so so so memorable [sic]"

Ayushmann and Tahira began dating in college, and have two children together - son Virajveer, born in 2012 and daughter Varushka, born in 2014. On the work front, Ayushmann who is excited about the release of his latest film Dream Girl alongside Nushrat Bharucha has several other projects lined-up including Bala with Bhumi Pednekar, Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan, and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

