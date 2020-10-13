Ayushmann Khurrana's heartfelt tribute to Kishore Kumar on his death anniversary is a must-watch

It has been 33 years since the legendary singer Kishore Kumar left us, he passed away on October 13, 1987. He was known for his sensational music, contagious and unparalleled voice, and energetic demeanour. He has inspired multiple singers, music composers, and even actors. And one of them is Ayushmann Khurrana, who has always spoken about his admiration for the legend.

And taking to his Instagram account, Khurrana shared a video where he could be seen paying a heartfelt tribute to his legacy. And his caption seemed straight from the heart. Have a look right here:

Khurrana also spoke about how the singer inspired him for his role in thw 2019 comedy, Dream Girl. "When you look back at his film 'Half Ticket', in the song 'Aake seedhi lagi dil pe' he sang in both male and female voices! Not many know this but the fact that he could pull it off with ease made me confident that I could do 'Dream Girl'. I drew courage from this because I had a reference point in Kishore Kumar, who had pulled it off," Ayushmann said.

Ayushmann is also inspired by Kishore Kumar's ability to take risks. "Kishore Kumar is and will always be an institution, and he has been a huge inspiration. He is a legend because he was always creatively restless and fearless, and I love that about his legacy. He was always the one to experiment and take risks," the actor said.

Ayushmann said that the legendary singer has shaped him as an artiste. "His versatility and genius is a huge motivator and he has set high standards for all of us. Whenever I face a creative block, I think of Kishore sir and I snap out of my state. That's how deep an impact Kishore Kumar has had on my life," he said.

