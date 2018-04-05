Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira's short film gets nominated at Taiwan film fest

Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira are attending the Taiwan International Children's Film Festival 2018, which ends on April 7



Ayushmann Khurrana with wife Tahira

Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira are attending the Taiwan International Children's Film Festival 2018, which ends on April 7. Tahira's directorial venture, Toffee, has been nominated for the Best Dramatic Short Film. The story, about two girls and their unusual friendship, is based on an incident from Tahira's childhood. Apart from attending screenings, the couple is also spending quality time.

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana will next be seen playing a blind musician in Sriram Raghavan's film. The actor in an interview said he was drawn towards the film, being helmed by Sriram Raghavan, as music is an integral part of his real and reel life. "It was not easy (to play this role). I know music, I can play guitar, but learning piano from scratch... I had given a lot of time to learn it."

He said that Raghavan, who is directing him for the first time, believes in doing impromptu things and that made things even tougher. "Sriram sir demands a lot from his actors. He will give you a situation and the milieu and ask you to react on it, and that is quite amazing. I am from the theatre background and so it was fun," he added.

