Ayushmann, Rajkummar deserve all the glory, says Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

bollywood

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari said in a tweet that the two "talented" actors -- Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khuranna -- deserve all the glory

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has praised actors Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khuranna. She said the two "talented" actors deserve all the glory. "What a year 2018 is turning out to be for Bollywood? Rajkummar Rao gets his first Rs 100 crore film, and now looks like Ayushmann is going to get his one too. When solid actors like these do get to be true blue box office stars, change is here 'Badhaai Ho'," filmmaker R.S. Prasanna tweeted on Sunday.

Beautifully said my dear friend @rs_prasanna ðð½ @RajkummarRao @ayushmannk you talented, hardworking & amazing humans deserve all the glory & ofcourse the tadka of 100 Cr. Thank-you for being a a part of my small journey in films.Keep shining & make us proud ð¤ https://t.co/PNnJ4DtqIP — Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (@Ashwinyiyer) 20 October 2018

To which, Tiwari replied: "Beautifully said my dear friend R.S. Prasanna. Rajkummar, Ayushmann, you talented, hardworking and amazing humans, deserve all the glory and of course, the 'tadka' of Rs 100 crore. Thank you for being a part of my small journey in films. Keep shining and make us proud."

Ayushmann and Rajkummar had together worked with Tiwari in the film Bareilly Ki Barfi which also starrer Kriti Sanon.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever