Ayyaz Ahmed working on poetry book

Ayyaz Ahmed's association with poetry goes back to his childhood



Picture courtesy/Ayyaz Ahmed Instagram account

Actor Ayyaz Ahmed is compiling his as well as his fathers poems into a book. The actor's association with poetry goes back to his childhood. "My grandfather was a poet and used to get (his work) published. My father started writing and it inspired me to write as well. I was in fourth grade when my first poem got published in the school magazine," said Ayyaz in a statement to IANS.

On the book he is working on, the actor said: "It is called 'The Son of a Poet' which is a compilation of poetry from my father and myself. No matter what the occasion is, be it my birthday or Eid, my father gifts me a self-composed poem. "I have been working on compiling these... Let's see what happens." The actor, who has featured in TV shows "Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan" and "Santoshi Maa", also posts some of his poems on Instagram and has "got an amazing response and that is the reason why I am writing consistently". Ayyaz, who writes in Hindi and Urdu, likes to pen poems on experiences and emotions.

"The experience could be mine or a friend's or anyone else who I know. I am a very sensitive person and I understand people and their situations. I feel their emotions. The best thing about poetry is that you write two lines through which you can express millions of emotions," Ayyaz added. The actor makes sure he writes something every day. "I just write when I feel like it. But the biggest motivation for me is consistency. So, I make sure I write any time of the day or before sleeping," he said.

