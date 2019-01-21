Azam Khan: Opposition mega show failed to represent Muslim interest

national

The Samajawadi Party leader also slammed Opposition leaders for failing to talk about issues that could help the country progess and were merely resorting to political discourses

Azam Khan

Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh): The recent TMC-led mega opposition rally in Kolkata where Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav had participated did not adequately represent the interests of the Muslim minority, senior party leader Azam Khan has said.

"The representation of the second biggest population or the Muslim minority was merely namesake. Only one leader from Kashmir and another from Assam attended the rally. Muslims are worried about their representation," Khan said while addressing reporters here.

The Samajawadi Party leader also slammed Opposition leaders for failing to talk about issues that could help the country progess and were merely resorting to political discourses.

"The rally failed to deliver the message that should have been delivered. Only political issues were taken up and there was no discussion on where to take the nation in future and in which direction," Khan said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever