Azerbaijani leader: Christian churches will be protected

Russian peacekeepers patrol an area near the Dadivank, as ethnic Armenians leave Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia, Pic/AP/PTI

The president of Azerbaijan has promised that Christian churches will be protected when the strongly Muslim country takes possession of areas formerly controlled by Armenians.

President Ilham Aliyev's office said he made the promise in a telephone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is deploying peacekeeping forces in the areas under an agreement that ended six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Ethnic Armenian forces had controlled Nagorno-Karabakh and sizeable adjacent territories since the 1994 end of the separatist war. Fighting resumed in late September and ended with an agreement that calls for Azerbaijan to regain control of the outlying territories as well as allowing it to hold on to parts of Nagorno-Karabakh that it seized during the fighting.

"Christian churches in Azerbaijani, which are returned to Azerbaijan in accordance with the trilateral statement, will be protected by the state. Christians of Azerbaijan will have access to these churches," said the statement from his office.

No. of weeks Armenia and Azerbaijan fought

