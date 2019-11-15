Azharuddin's son Asad's special birthday wish for 'sister-in-law' Sania Mirza is touching!
Mohammad Azharuddin's son Asad! Anam and Asad's romance rumours spread all over the internet when the latter wished Anam on her birthday on February 24 this year
India's tennis ace Sania Mirza has turned a year older today and has received a special and unique birthday wish from a certain someone.
Sania Mirza, who is regarded as the finest Indian female tennis player, also has a younger sister Anam. Sania's sister Anam is currently in a relationship with none other than former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin's son Asad! Anam and Asad's romance rumours spread all over the internet when the latter wished Anam on her birthday on February 24 this year. Asad had raised eyebrows when he shared a picture of the two along with a romantic caption that read: Happy birthday to the most amazing person in my life. The couple went on to announce later on that they were dating.
Asad, who is welcomed warmly into the Mirza family and shares a special bond with Sania Mirza, took to photo-sharing Instagram to share a cute photo of him and Sania and had a very touching caption. Asad lovingly wrote: Found a sister in a sister-in-law . Happy Birthday, Api. You’re a perfect example of an amazing sportsperson and an even better human being.Check out the full post on Instagram below.
Sania Mirza is a multiple grand slam champion in tennis doubles and has won titles at Wimbledon, Australian Open and US Open in the doubles category while in mixed doubles Sania has won at US Open, French Open and Australian Open.
Sania Mirza married Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik in April 2010. It was in November 2018 that Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik welcomed a baby boy into the world and named him Izhaan Mirza Malik.
Sania Mirza is a former world number one tennis star in the women's doubles category. Sania is also regarded as the most successful Indian female tennis player in history. All pics courtesy/ Sania Mirza's Instagram account
Sania Mirza was born in Mumbai to Hyderabadi Muslim parents named Imran and Naseema. Sania's father Imran is a builder by profession while her mom was part of the printing business.
Sania Mirza and her family moved to Hyderabad shortly where she and her younger sister Anam grew up.
She is a relative of former cricketers Ghulam Ahmed of India and Asif Iqbal of Pakistan
Sania Mirza completed her schooling at Nasr in Hyderabad and has said that they have helped her in pursuing her dreams
Sania Mirza started playing tennis since she was six-years-old
Sania Mirza was coached by her father and Roger Anderson
Sania Mirza is a six-time Grand Slam doubles winner.
Sania Mirza has won the Australian Open, Wimbledon and US Open once each in women's doubles.
Sania Mirza has won the Australian Open, French Open and US Open once each in mixed doubles categories
In October 2005, Sania Mirza was named in the list of 'One of the 50 heroes of India, by a magazine
In 2010, a leading newspaper listed her in '33 women who made India proud'
In 2016, Sania Mirza was listed among 100 most influential people in the world
Sania Mirza got married to Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik in April 2010. They were first married in a traditional Hyderabadi Muslim wedding ceremony in Hyderabad and then by the Pakistani wedding customs
Sania Mirza announced she was pregnant in April 2018. She gave birth to a baby boy in October 2018. Sania and Shoaib named him Izhaan Mirza Malik
Sania Mirza is a huge fan of photos in monochrome and posts a lot of them on her Instagram profile
Sania Mirza sports a glamourous hairdo
Sania Mirza is all about the sparkle in this photo
Sania Mirza before shooting for 'Koffee With Karan'
Sania Mirza poses in a blue dress
Sania Mirza gets her gangsta look on while in New York: Swag Because it's NYC time
Sania Mirza sizzles in this photo as she captioned it: Thank God for the best team ever who work so hard to make me look like this
Sania Mirza with her younger sister Anam. Sania is quite close to Anam and they share a beautiful bond
Sania Mirza and her sister Anam in a throwback photo: Cause we’ve never needed anyone else #BFF #cuteness @anammirzaaa
Sania Mirza with Neha Dhupia: Laughter riot with this crazy girl promise to feed you dinner tomm though @nehadhupia #NoFilterwithNeha #gettingmeintrouble
Sania Mirza with Farah Khan. The two women are close friends
Sania Mirza with her BFF Parineeti Chopra
Sania Mirza with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Beauty and grace personified #causeshereallyisthemostbeautifulwomanonearth #YESeventoday
Sania Mirza with Shilpa Shetty:
Sania Mirza loves monochrome and captioned this: Cause everything is better in black and white
Sania Mirza: Lost in my own little bubble And it's just perrffeeccttt
Sania Mirza poses for a photoshoot
Sania Mirza looks ethnic as she poses for a photoshoot
Sania Mirza looks like a total diva as pulls off the classic look in style
Sania Mirza really knows how to pull off an Indian as well as western attire
Sania Mirza dresses up for a label launch event
Sania Mirza and Martina Hingis. The two have won many women's doubles titles including Wimbledon in 2015
Sania Mirza poses in a purple gown. Doesn't she look stunning?
Sania Mirza poses for a photoshoot when she was pregnant
India's first lady of tennis Sania Mirza turns a year older today. We showcase some of the most stunning pictures of this star and her journey as a professional sportsperson on the occasion of her birthday (Pics/ Sania Mirza Instagram)
