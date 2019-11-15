Azharuddin's son Asad's special birthday wish for 'sister-in-law' Sania Mirza is touching!

India's tennis ace Sania Mirza has turned a year older today and has received a special and unique birthday wish from a certain someone.

Sania Mirza, who is regarded as the finest Indian female tennis player, also has a younger sister Anam. Sania's sister Anam is currently in a relationship with none other than former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin's son Asad! Anam and Asad's romance rumours spread all over the internet when the latter wished Anam on her birthday on February 24 this year. Asad had raised eyebrows when he shared a picture of the two along with a romantic caption that read: Happy birthday to the most amazing person in my life. The couple went on to announce later on that they were dating.

Asad, who is welcomed warmly into the Mirza family and shares a special bond with Sania Mirza, took to photo-sharing Instagram to share a cute photo of him and Sania and had a very touching caption. Asad lovingly wrote: Found a sister in a sister-in-law . Happy Birthday, Api. You’re a perfect example of an amazing sportsperson and an even better human being.Check out the full post on Instagram below.

Sania Mirza is a multiple grand slam champion in tennis doubles and has won titles at Wimbledon, Australian Open and US Open in the doubles category while in mixed doubles Sania has won at US Open, French Open and Australian Open.

Sania Mirza married Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik in April 2010. It was in November 2018 that Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik welcomed a baby boy into the world and named him Izhaan Mirza Malik.