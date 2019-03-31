Azlan Shah Cup Final: Shoot-out woes continue, as India lose to Korea 4-2

other-sports

India's Simranjeet Singh tries to get past a Korean defender

South Korea stunned favourites India 4-2 in the shoot-out to lift the Azlan Shah Cup hockey title after the five-time champions conceded an equaliser in the final quarter of the summit clash here Saturday.

Going into the title clash, World No. 5 India were clear favourites to lift their sixth Azlan Shah title against the 17th ranked Koreans. And the Indians started in the right earnest, taking the lead Simranjeet Singh’s field strike in the ninth minute.

The Koreans, thereafter, kept the Indian forward line under tight vigil, while also pressing hard for the equaliser. Korea’s efforts finally paid dividend in the 47th minute when they were awarded a penalty stroke.

The Indians went for the video referral but the penalty decision stayed and Jang Jong Hyun made no mistake in drawing parity for his side. Two minutes from the hooter, India earned a penalty corner but to no avail as the match went into shoot-out.

In the shoot-out, Mandeep Singh, Sumit Kumar Junior and Sumit missed from the one-on-one situation, while the experienced Birendra Lakra and Varun Kumar, converted their chances.

