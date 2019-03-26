Azlan Shah hockey: Conceding last-minute goal on India's mind ahead of Malaysia clash

Updated: Mar 26, 2019, 11:14 IST | PTI

After a not-so-convincing 2-0 win over Asian Games gold medallist Japan in the tournament opener, Manpreet Singh and his men conceded a goal in the final minute of the match to draw 1-1 against Korea on Sunday

Representational picture

Conceding last-minute goals have continued to haunt India for long now and that's precisely what the team would look to avoid when it take on its 'new-found' nemesis Malaysia in its third league match of the Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament today.

After a not-so-convincing 2-0 win over Asian Games gold medallist Japan in the tournament opener, Manpreet Singh and his men conceded a goal in the final minute of the match to draw 1-1 against Korea on Sunday.

India are currently placed third in the six-team standings with four points after a win and a draw. Hosts Malaysia are leading with maximum points after 5-1 and 4-3 wins over Poland and Japan respectively.

Korea are second with four points, same as India, but they are ahead owing to better goal difference. On Sunday, India were on course for their second consecutive win after taking the lead in the 28th minute through Mandeep Singh, but a defensive error, 22 seconds from the end, enabled Jonghyun Jang to make it 1-1 off a penalty corner.

Tags

hockeysports news

