'B.Com graduate' BJP corporator actually failed his SSC exams

A case of cheating and forgery was registered against him at Naupada police station on Saturday night

During the Thane Municipal elections in 2017, Chandanwadi Corporator BJP Narayan Pawar had submitted his educational certificate which stated that he holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) degree. However, after investigations, it was revealed that in reality, he failed his SSC examination. A case of cheating and forgery was registered against him at Naupada police station on Saturday night.

Adv. Shri. Swapnil Salunkhe issued a complaint to the magistrate court stating that Narayan Pawar had falsely represented himself during the elections to gain the votes of the people. The Application is approved and the officer in charge of Naupada Police Station has been instructed to investigate for any cognizable offence, if any and report it under section 156(3) of CrPC. "We have been asked by the magistrate court to register an First Information Report (FIR) against the corporator after a complaint was filed against him. The complainant allege that Pawar failed his SSC exams but still claimed to be a B.Com graduate in the form which he filled during the elections. Investigation on the same will be done," said C.Jadhav, senior inspector from Naupada police station.

The police have registered a complaint against the Chandanwadi Corporator for cheating, forgery, criminal breach of trust, false statement made in declaration and various other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

