B.Ed. degrees on sale: University, government order probe

The Indian Institute of Skills Training Academy is located on the third floor of Saraswati Bhavan, in Borivli West. Pic/Satej Shinde

Hours after mid-day exposed coaching centres offering Bachelors of Education (B. Ed.) degrees without having to attend college and in some cases write exams, Mumbai University's Director of the Board of Examination Dr Vinod Patil ordered an enquiry into how the touts are procuring genuine degree certificates for candidates. In addition, the state's Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant took cognisance of mid-day's report.

We got to know about this malpractice after your media report. We are calling for a meeting with the officials of Mumbai University and the state administration. We will take strict action against the guilty. The touts operating under the garb coaching classes will be dealt with legally. All these centres will be shut with immediate effect," Samant said.



Ashok Nazare of Indian Institute of Skills Training Academy at Borivli, with a mark sheet of Himalayan Garhwal University in the foreground

Managing candidates

mid-day captured proprietors of the private coaching centres on camera where they were heard promising to 'manage' candidates' attendance so they need not go to college for '1.5 lakh to '2.5 lakh and a 'proxy candidate' for those who do not wish to appear for exams for '4 lakh.

Meanwhile, all the private coaching centres visited by mid-day — Aristo Academy in Kalina, Indian Institute of Skills Training Academy in Borivli, Career Academy in Bhayandar, and Fusion Science Classes in Dahisar — were operating as usual on Monday.



Sunil Fonseca, proprietor of Aristo Academy in Kalina, with an MU mark sheet.

"An enquiry has been initiated by Mumbai University. We will take strict action against the colleges involved in arranging the attendance of the candidates for the two-year B. Ed. course," Dr Patil told mid-day.

"I would also urge candidates to come forward and share the names of these colleges involved in arranging attendance. We will investigate the matter and take strict action against colleges involved," Dr Patil added.



Uday Samant, Higher and Technical Education minister

The police, on the other hand, said that they will register cases if complainants approach them against the coaching centres. Police also agreed to act if Mumbai University officials approach them after conducting their preliminary enquiries.

"It is up to Mumbai University to look into how a college is managing the mandatory attendance of a course. However, we will take strict action if the University or anyone else approaches us with a complaint against touts arranging proxy candidates for exams," Joint Commissioner of police, Santosh Rastogi, said.



Aristo Academy operates from inside the shop housing Ahire coaching classes in Kalina



Shubham Jaiswal, who helps his father run the Career Academy



Raj Giri (L) and Sushant Das, proprietors of Fusion Science

