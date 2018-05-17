B S Yeddyurappa ready to form government in Karnataka
Governor Vajubhai Vala also asked 75-year-old Yeddyurappa to seek a vote of confidence within 15 days of assuming office as the chief minister
BJP party workers offer milk to cutouts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP state unit President BS Yeddyurappa, as they celebrate in Bengaluru. Pics/PTI/AFP
Governor Vajubhai Vala on Wednesday invited BJP legislature party leader B S Yeddyurappa to form the government in Karnataka, capping a day of intense jockeying for power and allegations by the Congress of bribery and horse-trading against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “I invite you (Yeddyurappa) to form the government and be sworn-in as the chief minister of Karnataka,” a Raj Bhavan communique said.
Vala also asked 75-year-old Yeddyurappa to seek a vote of confidence within 15 days of assuming office as the chief minister. Briefing reporters, BJP General Secretary Muralidhar Rao said Yeddyurappa will take oath on Thursday at 9 am. Prime Minister Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah are unlikely to attend the swearing in ceremony, party sources said.
B S Yeddyurappa
Toiling hard to control the levers of power in Karnataka, Yeddyurappa and H D Kumaraswamy, the leader of the newly formed JD(S)-Congress alliance had earlier met Vala and staked claim to form the government.
With 104 MLAs in the 224-member Assembly, the BJP is the single largest party, while the JD(S)-Congress coalition, has 116 legislators. With there being precedents of both governors inviting either the leader of the single largest party or that of a post-poll coalition to form the government, Vala, opted for the former.
104
No. of newly elected BJP legislators
78
Total no. of seats the Congress won
38
Total no. of seats the JD(S) won
36.2
Percentage of BJP’s vote share
9AM
Hour at which Yeddy would be sworn in as chief minister
Siddaramaiah govt's Lingayat move backfires
The Siddaramaiah government's high-risk gamble to play the Lingayat card with a religious minority tag has turned out to be a costly misadventure electorally, leaving Congress poorer in terms of assembly seats. BJP has made a strong showing in Mumbai-Karnataka region, where it won 30 out of 50 seats, conceding 17 to Congress, down from 31 it had won in the previous 2013 assembly polls. While out of 36 seats in central Karnataka region, Congress' tally dropped to 13 from 19 last year, BJP made steep gains by winning 15 seats, compared to three it won in 2013.
'Bribing allegations spoiling atmosphere'
Amidst the political turmoil in Karnataka following the Assembly election results, the Shiv Sena on Wednesday commented that the horse-trading and bribing allegations were maligning the state's political atmosphere and consequently, India's image in the world. Speaking to the media, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, "Bharatiya Janata Party has 104 seats, Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) together may have majority to form the government, but this fight for power has made politics in Karnataka dirty."
