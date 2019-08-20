B S Yediyurappa inducts 17 Ministers in first Karnataka cabinet expansion

national

The new Ministers were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Vajubhai Vala at the Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday expanded his ministry by inducting 17 ministers into his Cabinet. The move comes more than three weeks after he was sworn in as the Chief Minister. This is the first Cabinet expansion after Yediyurappa assumed office on July 26 and proved his government's majority on the floor of the Assembly on July 29.

The new Ministers were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Vajubhai Vala at the Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru. They include former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, two former deputy Chief Ministers -- K S Eshwarappa and R Ashoka, independent MLA H Nagesh and Laxman Sangappa Savadi, who is not a member of the Assembly or Council, and MLC Kota Srinivas Poojari.

Others sworn in were: Govind M Karajol, Ashwath Narayan C N, B Sreeramulu, S Suresh Kumar, V Somanna, C T Ravi, Basavaraj Bommai, J C Madhu Swamy, C C Patil, Prabhu Chauhan and Shashikala Jolle Annasaheb, who is the only woman Cabinet Minister. Karnataka can have a maximum of 34 Ministers, including the Chief Minister.

Having run the government with a "one-man cabinet" for over 20 days, the Chief Minister on Saturday managed to get the nod from BJP national president Amit Shah to undertake the exercise on August 20.

