B Sai Praneeth goes down fighting in NZ Open semis

B Sai Praneeth

Indian shutter B Sai Praneeth went down fighting to second seed Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in the men's singles semi-finals of the New Zealand Open badminton here on Saturday.

Sai Praneeth, 25, was the lone Indian left in fray in the tournament. However, his run came to an end after he succumbed to a 14-21, 21-19, 21-8 loss in a match that lasted over an hour.

