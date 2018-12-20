B Subhash receives an honour at Hainan International Film Festival

bollywood

B Subhash and Aamir Khan

B Subhash and Aamir Khan attended the Hainan International Film Festival in Sanya, China. Aamir was promoting Thugs Of Hindostan.

Subhash was honoured for his 1982 film Disco Dancer whose chartbuster, Jimmy Jimmy, is still a big draw in China. The two also spoke about their 1989 film, Love Love Love.

Despite its stellar cast that included Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan, Thugs Of Hindostan struggled to reach the Rs 150 crore mark. Khan - famous for his sharp judgment of scripts - revealed that he has tried to reflect on what went wrong with the Diwali offer.

The superstar stated that the weight of having disappointed his fans sat heavy on his shoulders. "I would like to apologise to the audience who went to watch my film with a lot of expectations. I want to apologise that we could not entertain them. I am trying to cope [with the failure]. Having said that, I don't like to discuss my films in public because I treat them as my babies. Even if they fail, they are mine."

