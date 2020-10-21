B-town buzz: 2020, a year of gratitude for Rahul Dev; Shatrughan Sinha not retired yet

Despite the happenings of 2020, Rahul Dev considers it to be his year. He has had a string of releases on digital platforms since February. It began with Sanjay Gadhvi's series, Operation Parindey, which was followed by Chirag Arora's Who's Your Daddy? in April. Vishal Pandya's Poison 2 dropped online last week. He has a web film, Raat Baki Hai, slated for next month, followed by the Sanjay Dutt-starrer Torbaaz. "I can only offer gratitude," he says.

Shotgun will continue to fire

Actor son Luv is in the electoral fray from Bankipur in the impending Bihar assembly poll on a Congress ticket, but it does not spell the end to Shatrughan Sinha's political career. Shotgun will continue to fire his verbal volleys against the powers that be as he is "not at all tired nor retired." He has been roped in as one of the star campaigners for the Congress in the state. At 74, there is no slowing down for him.

Yami Gautam starts preparation for Bhoot Police

Yami Gautam has started preparing for her upcoming spooky adventure comedy, Bhoot Police, which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor. The actress took to Twitter to share an update about the film. "Let the prep begin #BhootPolice," she wrote.

The horror-comedy will be directed by Pawan Kripalani, who has helmed thrillers like "Phobia" and "Ragini MMS" in the past.

Akshay Oberoi has an 'exciting first' in 2020

Akshay Oberoi has been busy lately, and he is happy about the recent premiere of his new film at a film festival virtually. The film "Chote Nawab" premiered at Indian Film Festival of Cincinnati 2020 last week. Thrilled about the event, Akshay said: "The festival is held virtually and the attendees get to watch our film from the comfort of their homes. So that's quite an exciting first to have in 2020. A big thanks to the makers for creating cinema that makes space for Indian footprints world over."

Directed by Kumud Chaudhary, "Chote Nawab" revolves around a 13-year-old named Junaid, who visits his ancestral Nawabi Haveli in Lucknow over a family reunion for a wedding. The film chronicles his coming of age and how he discovers the underlying rot of patriarchy in his extended family. Akshay essays the role of the royal heartthrob of Lucknow, whose family doesn't have as much money as it did in the past, but the members still enjoy a certain stature in society.

