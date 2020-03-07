B-town buzz: Abhishek Bacchan has this to say about Ajay Devgn's nephew's pout

Abhishek Bachchan has been shooting for The Big Bull in Ballard Pier. Producer Ajay Devgn's nephew, Daanish Gandhi, who is part of the team, shared a picture. Junior B replied, "Danny as usual, sucking in his cheeks and pouting (sic)." Men do pout.

It's a parasite

Expect the maverick filmmaker, Ram Gopal Varma to see humour even in a bleak situation. He tweeted, "People used to bless you when you sneezed. Now, they run for cover (sic)." Ramu also wrote a letter to coronavirus. "Dear virus, instead of killing everyone, get educated. You, too, will die along with us because you are a parasite. If you don't believe me, take a crash course in virology. So live and let live (sic)." Ahem.

Shots of caution

Anees Bazmee, who has been shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Lucknow, has been taking utmost precautions in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. "On the set, people are wearing masks, using sanitisers and not shaking hands," says the filmmaker. The next shoot schedule of the Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan-starrer is in Mumbai. "We will be choosing the locales with care," adds Bazmee.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates