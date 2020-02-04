B-town buzz: Akshay Oberoi to play Kareena Kapoor Khan's husband in Takht

Akshay Oberoi seems to have landed a plum role. Buzz is that producer-director Karan Johar has roped him in to play Kareena Kapoor Khan's husband in Takht. The historical venture, set in the Mughal era, rolls next month.

Last seen in Junglee (2019), Oberoi has been a part of several web shows, including Law and Honour and The Test Case. He made his B-Town debut with Isi Life Mein...! (2010). It has taken him a decade to break into the top league finally.

New notes

After featuring in the short film Spotless, co-starring Sonu Nigam, Shweta Rohira has now turned singer. The actor has rendered a patriotic track for musician Shivangi Bhayana's project. "Though my singing was restricted to antakshari sessions or humming while listening to the radio in the car, I was surprised that I could record a track too," says Rohira.

Kaithi remake

The rumours are confirmed. Lokesh Kanagara's Tamil blockbuster Kaithi (2019) will have a Bollywood remake. Producer SR Prabhu is teaming up with Reliance Entertainment for the Hindi version of the Karthi-starrer. "The film is a tribute to all the celebrated cops-and-criminals actioners you can think of and yet, it is like nothing you've ever seen," said Shibasish Sarkar of Reliance in a statement yesterday. "The high-octane film will surely entertain the audience across India," added Prabhu. The cast and crew has yet to be ascertained.

